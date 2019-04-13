Nottingham

Man dies after wall in house falls on him in Mapperley

  • 13 April 2019
A man has died after a wall inside a house collapsed on to him, police said.

Emergency crews were called at about 10:40 BST to Haywood Road, Nottingham, following a report a man had been seriously hurt.

Nottinghamshire Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his family had been informed.

A spokesperson added it was believed to be an internal wall of the property and it was not treating the death as suspicious.

