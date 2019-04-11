Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption The gold medal and watch were presented to John Wren to mark Notts County's title win

A gold medal honouring a title win by the world's oldest professional club is expected to fetch thousands of pounds when sold at auction.

The medal was awarded to John Wren, who was part of Notts County's Second Division-winning side of 1922-23.

It will be sold, along with a commemorative watch given to the half-back, at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire, on 23 May.

The lot has been given an estimate of £3,000-£5,000.

Image copyright Hansons Auctioneers Image caption John Wren, known as Jack, played for Bristol City, Millwall and Southport as well as representing Notts County

The title win of 1922-23 was the last of three Second Division titles won by Notts County. The club was founded in 1862 and was one of 12 founder members of the Football League when it was formed in 1888.

Currently they are battling against the threat of relegation to non-league football.

Sports valuer Alistair Lofley, who found the medal in Wren's home city of Bristol, said it could appeal to nostalgic Magpies fans.

"Wren was an industrious player and captain material," he said.

"He knew every move on the board and tackled fearlessly - the sort of player fans love."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.