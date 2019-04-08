Image copyright Environment Agency Image caption Neighbours said the rubbish - 2,000 tonnes of mixed waste - gave off a "bad smell"

Hundreds of rubbish bags dumped on derelict land could finally be removed after an appeal against an enforcement order was dismissed.

Almost 2,000 tonnes of mixed waste from commercial premises appeared on the site on Bowbridge Road, Newark, Nottinghamshire, in March 2015.

The county council issued a notice to landowner Newark Care (Notts) Ltd last May ordering the clear-up, which was appealed by the firm.

That appeal has now been dismissed.

As a result of the planning inspector's decision, the original enforcement notice applies, ordering that no further waste can be deposited on the site and "that all existing materials must be removed within three months".

Image copyright Nottinghamshire County Council Image caption A planning inspector said the pile was "unacceptable"

The Environment Agency previously said they issued an enforcement notice to the site's owner in July 2015 demanding the waste be removed by December.

Residents had expressed concerns over the site's safety and "bad smell".

'Odour, vermin and flies'

Dismissing the appeal, the planning inspector said the pile was "unacceptable in this location".

The report said: "Given that a need for it has not been demonstrated, and it would cause unacceptable harm to: the character and appearance of the area; the environment in terms of pollution; neighbours' amenity, in terms of odour, vermin, flies and noise."

The land forms part of a wider site, which is allocated for 66 new homes. It previously had planning permission for a 64-bed nursing home.

Newark Care (Notts) Ltd has been approached for comment.

