Image copyright Fracktion Image caption The protest took place outside an exploratory drilling site in Misson

Four people have been charged following a fracking protest.

The demonstration was held on Monday near Misson, Nottinghamshire, where shale gas tests have been taking place.

Stephanie Robinson, 28, of Dronfield, Michelle Maddock, 48, and Kathryn Wilson, 68, both of Sheffield, and Shaun Harrison, 50, of Durham, were arrested following the protest.

All four were charged with wilful obstruction of a highway and are due to appear at Mansfield Magistrates' Court.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.