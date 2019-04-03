Image caption Graham Marshall was sentenced at Nottingham Magistrates' Court

A man who spat on the front door of a mosque twice in the space of a week has been sentenced.

Police said Graham Marshall, of Birkin Avenue, Hyson Green, Nottingham, was caught on CCTV spitting at the Jamia Islamia Mosque on 16 and 22 December.

The 70-year-old was found guilty of two counts of racially-aggravated criminal damage following a trial.

Marshall was given a one-year community order and fined £200 at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

Marshall was found guilty earlier this year but sentencing was adjourned for reports.

Insp Riz Khan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Marshall showed a complete disregard for the faith and belief of others in these highly offensive incidents.

"The force takes any incidents of this nature incredibly seriously and they will not be tolerated."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.