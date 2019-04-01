Image caption The Crown Prosecution Service said there was "no realistic prospect of conviction"

The case against a man charged with attempted murder over a shooting has been discontinued, it has been confirmed.

A teenager suffered chest and hand injuries in the attack in Radford, Nottingham, on 29 June.

Kieron Saunders, 30, of Cardale Road, Nottingham, had also been charged with possession of a firearm with intent.

The Crown Prosecution Service said no evidence was offered at a hearing at Nottingham Crown Court on 6 March.

A spokesman for the CPS said a review of defence submissions had led to the decision there was "no realistic prospect of conviction".

