A woman has died in a fire at a house in Leicester.

The blaze started at a property in Saffron Lane at about 16:46 GMT on Wednesday, Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A spokesperson for the service said the woman, aged in her fifties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation has begun into what caused the fire. Leicestershire Police said no-one else was injured and a cordon remains in place at the house.

