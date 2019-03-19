Man arrested after Southwell gas canister ATM raid
A man has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries and thefts - including a gas attack on a cash machine.
The Post Office building, in Queen Street, Southwell, was badly damaged during the raid on 11 January.
Police said the 20-year-old man was arrested in Rotherham following reports of burglaries at homes in Retford, Farndon and Newark, in January.
He is also being held on suspicion of a firearms offence.
That arrest came after an incident at the Tolney Lane caravan site, in Newark, on 10 February.
Nottinghamshire Police previously said a gas canister and chainsaw were used to steal money from the post office cash machine.
One resident told the BBC his "whole house shook" following a "loud bang".
The arrested man remains in custody.
