Image caption Debris was blown across the road following the attack

A man has been arrested in connection with a number of burglaries and thefts - including a gas attack on a cash machine.

The Post Office building, in Queen Street, Southwell, was badly damaged during the raid on 11 January.

Police said the 20-year-old man was arrested in Rotherham following reports of burglaries at homes in Retford, Farndon and Newark, in January.

He is also being held on suspicion of a firearms offence.

That arrest came after an incident at the Tolney Lane caravan site, in Newark, on 10 February.

Nottinghamshire Police previously said a gas canister and chainsaw were used to steal money from the post office cash machine.

One resident told the BBC his "whole house shook" following a "loud bang".

The arrested man remains in custody.

