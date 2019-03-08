Image copyright Labour Image caption Sean McCallum served as a soldier in Iraq in 2003 and is a specialist in treating of post-traumatic stress disorder

A Labour candidate for a mayoral election has been suspended pending a party investigation into alleged anti-Semitism.

Sean McCallum, a firefighter and former soldier, was only confirmed as the party's candidate for the Mansfield mayoral election on Wednesday.

The BBC understands the suspension concerns historical social media posts.

A spokesman for Labour said it "takes all complaints of anti-Semitism extremely seriously".

"All complaints about anti-Semitism are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures and any appropriate disciplinary action is taken," they added.

Mr McCallum was confirmed as a candidate for May's mayoral election after the previous candidate, Paul Bradshaw, stepped down citing "irreconcilable differences" with the area's Labour candidate for Parliament, Sonya Ward.

His suspension comes days after Labour suspended Derby North MP Chris Williamson in anti-Semitism row over his remarks about the party's handling of the issue.

Labour has been heavily criticised for its response to allegations of anti-Semitism, with peers describing the party's as an "embarrassing mess".

