Six men have been arrested on suspicion of child sexual exploitation offences after a series of raids.

Warrants were executed at five properties in the Forest Fields area of Nottingham earlier, police said.

Three men, aged 25, 24 and 20, have been arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting the sexual exploitation of two 14-year-old girls.

Three others, two aged 24 and one aged 28, have been held on the same grounds relating to one 14-year-old girl.

Nottinghamshire Police said the six men remained in police custody.

