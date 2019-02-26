Image copyright Mansfield District Council Image caption Anne Callaghan's post moved from the county council to Mansfield District Council in 2012

A so-called Supernanny who helped hundreds of Nottinghamshire families with parenting problems has been made redundant.

Anne Callaghan had worked in Mansfield since 2007 addressing challenging behaviour in children.

She was part of an early intervention project and was given a British Empire Medal in 2015.

Mansfield District Council blamed tight budgets, but Ms Callaghan said problems were "not going to go away".

She was initially employed by the county council, but funding was provided by the district council from 2012.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anne Callaghan was worried families would now be left until they were in crisis

Ms Callaghan helped Craig (not his real name) to deal with his autistic daughter, who also has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

He said she would be "sorely missed".

Craig said: "We found our daughter with her arms slashed in June of last year and she ended up in A&E.

"Anne helped us to get our daughter back on the straight and narrow, back in mainstream school and doing quite well.

"I don't want to think what would have happened without Anne."

Ms Callaghan, who leaves this week, said: "I am sad and disappointed.

"I understand the decision, due to budget cuts, but we have lots of deprived families that do need help.

"We have high levels of that, it's not going to go away, and without early intervention it will be a case of managing crisis - and we know that doesn't work."

Council chief executive Hayley Barsby said: "This was now deemed to be a county council function and it is with great regret the council is no longer able to support it at a local level.

"The council provided this service for a considerable amount of time over and above other local authorities and we recognise the impact of the project and support that has been given to vulnerable families."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.