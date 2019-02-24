Image caption Adrian Cook said he had not seen his daughter for two years before she died

The father of a 13-year-old girl who was found hanged said authorities "let her down considerably".

Amber Peat's body was discovered in 2015 after she walked out of her home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, in a row over chores.

On Friday, returning a narrative conclusion, Coroner Laurinda Bower said agencies missed 11 opportunities which may have prevented Amber's death.

Adrian Cook said he would continue fighting for his daughter.

Image caption The inquest heard Amber complained to teachers about being punished and made to do chores

The inquest at Nottingham Coroner's Court heard the opportunities missed by schools and agencies in Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire could have resulted in a referral to social care.

Mr Cook said: "It's a personal fight for me. I'm standing for Amber.

"Amber wasn't the first and she certainly won't be the last. It's disgraceful."

Mr Cook said he last saw Amber in 2013 when he took her for a meal.

He said he found out Amber had gone missing when his wife saw something on Facebook.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Amber Peat's body was found close to her home three days after she was reported missing

After the three-week inquest, assistant coroner Laurinda Bower, said Amber's mother and stepfather Kelly and Daniel Peat gave "very little, if any, consideration" to her welfare.

She also said she considered whether to return a conclusion of suicide but she could not be sure Amber intended to die.

During the inquest Mr and Mrs Peat said allegations about her having punishments and chores were untrue.

They called her a "drama queen" and said she had behavioural issues.

"I don't know how people can sit there and say their daughter is a liar," Mr Cook said.

"I don't think it was puberty that caused all the problems."

The coroner said the fact Amber saw Mr Cook only twice since her parents separated on Christmas Eve 2012 "would, no doubt, have had an emotional impact on Amber and a destabilising effect on her life".

Mr Cook said the family would often move around without him knowing and he was not told when his daughter's surname was changed.

Amber's stepmother, Lynda Cook, who has been married to Mr Cook for four and a half years but never met Amber, said they were not made aware of the problems the teenager was having.

She added: "The first time I saw her in the chapel of rest, I said to Amber, 'We'll get justice for you'.

"It's what she deserves."

You can see this story in full on BBC Inside Out East Midlands at 19:30 GMT on Monday 25 February.

