Nottingham

Teenager pleads guilty after bus hits Nottinghamshire house

  • 21 February 2019
Bus crashed into house in Radcliffe-on-Trent
Image caption The bus was damaged and at least one woman was injured in the crash

A teenager has pleaded guilty after driving a car into a bus that then crashed into a house.

Brett Woodhouse, 18, admitted driving uninsured and without a licence when the Trentbarton bus hit a home in Radcliffe-on-Trent on 26 January.

Police said there were about 15 people on board and at least one woman was injured.

Woodhouse also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police before and after the crash.
Image caption Brett Woodhouse admitted four driving offences at Nottingham Magistrates' Court

Woodhouse, of Loughborough Road in West Bridgford, pleaded guilty to four charges in total at Nottingham Magistrates' Court.

"Causing injury to a female" was added to the charge of failing to stop after the crash, which Woodhouse admitted.

Woodhouse was granted conditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on March 1.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites