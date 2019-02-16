Image copyright Google Image caption The park backs on to Basford Library

The body of a man has been found in a pond in a Nottingham park, police have said.

Officers were called to Vernon Park, Vernon Avenue, in the Basford area, just before 11:30 GMT.

The body was recovered shortly after and inquiries are taking place to establish the identity of the man and circumstances relating to his death.

An area of the park has been cordoned off and police have made an appeal for information.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.