A man who admitted killing his 64-year-old father in a Nottinghamshire village has been jailed for life.

Garry Talbot, 45, was told he must serve a minimum term of four years for the manslaughter of his father Charles at Nottingham Crown Court.

Charles Talbot was found injured in December 2012 at the home he shared with his son in Headland Avenue, Elkesley. He died later in hospital.

Talbot pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a murder charge was dropped.

