A sex abuse victim persuaded to take the blame for some of the attacks has said authorities have left him feeling suicidal.

The man - known as Tony - said he was abused at a children's home in Nottinghamshire, which led to him taking money for sex from strangers.

When arrested he was told to admit to prostitution charges, but said this has led to court orders against him.

This ended relationships and left him thinking if he were better off dead.

Tony's story emerged at the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) but he has been interviewed for the first time.

He told the BBC at 11, he was targeted by an older boy at the children's home.

"I did report it to a member of staff but it was swept under the carpet," he said.

He was then offered money for sex by men.

He previously told the inquiry he ended up being paid to perform sex acts on older men in toilets, which he did not see as abuse because of what he'd already suffered.

Aged 15, he was caught by police and persuaded to admit to a series of sex offences.

He said: "The judge said it was prostitution, so I was sent to prison.

"I could never get my head around the fact it was OK for me to be abused by another boy but I was being prosecuted for somebody doing exactly the same and paying me for doing it."

'Mental abuse'

These convictions have been overturned but Tony said he is still being "persecuted" because his records mistakenly said he had served time in prison for abusing children.

Ed Brown QC, from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), said Tony's prosecution was "shocking" but added it pre-dated the existence of the CPS.

Tony added: "Meeting my partner was the last chance of happiness but she's had her children removed because social services said I posed a risk.

"They're still using inaccurate information in social care records.

"The abuse as a child has got no comparison with the abuse since 2010, and I'm questioning myself - would I be better off dead?"

