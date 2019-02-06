Image copyright Other Image caption Teachers said they were concerned Amber's behaviour could deteriorate if she had to move schools again

The mother of a 13-year-girl who went missing and was later found dead did not appear upset when she spoke to police, an inquest has heard.

Kelly Peat waited about eight hours before reporting her daughter Amber missing, by which point it is believed she was already dead.

Former PC Nicola Roe told an inquest how Mrs Peat was "not particularly emotional, as in upset".

Amber's body was found hanged two days after she went missing in May 2015.

Nottingham Coroner's Court heard Ms Roe was one of two officers who initially visited Amber's home in Mansfield, Nottinghamshire.

Ms Roe, who has since left the force, said she spoke to Mrs Peat while her colleague searched the house and spoke to Amber's stepfather, Daniel Peat.

"The general circumstances about how she left the address were they had had an argument after asking Amber to empty the cool-box or rinse out the cool-box, which was due to their return from holiday," she said.

"She had not been happy about being asked to do that and then they had heard the door slam and at that point Amber had left the address."

Floral tributes and messages to Amber Peat were left near where her body was found

Amber left the house at about 17:30 BST on 30 May 2015 and her mother reported her missing at 00:56, in which time she had looked for her daughter, but had also done some supermarket shopping and had a meal.

Police visited the family home at about 04:00.

Speaking about Mrs Peat, Ms Roe said: "The observations I recall in my statement were that she seemed quite matter-of-fact about how she was describing the situation."

The coroner Laurinda Bower referred to the officer's statement, in which she wrote there was "no emotion".

Ms Roe replied: "Yeah, she seemed tired but not particularly emotional, as in upset, more frustrated."

Amber's body was found in Westfield Lane, about a mile from her home in Bosworth Street

Mrs Peat told police that Amber had previously run away from home but usually returned.

"I think really my gut feeling was this was something that had happened a number of times recently," said Ms Roe.

"The family seemed to be rehearsed in terms of giving information to police and behaved like this had happened a number of times recently and the general consensus from talking to family was that she would come back the next morning.

"She would usually come back at night so that's why they had left it quite late to report it. Generally, they expected her to come back."

Amber's mother and stepfather have not yet given evidence at the inquest, which continues.

