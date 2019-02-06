Image caption The hearing at Nottinghamshire Police headquarters was held in private

A former police officer has been found guilty of gross misconduct after he sent "inappropriate and sexualised" messages and photos to colleagues.

The sergeant, who has since resigned from Nottinghamshire Police, was found to have breached the standards of professional behaviour.

At a private hearing, the force said the anonymous officer had "abused his authority for a sexual purpose".

He will now be prevented from working as a police officer again.

Tuesday's hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Craig Guildford, found the officer had sent several sexual images and messages to junior colleagues.

'Thoroughly unacceptable'

Mr Guildford said: "The supervisor in this case conducted himself in a way which undermined the service. He discreditably failed those he should have respected and cared for.

"He instead sent them sexually inappropriate messages, images and behaved in a thoroughly unacceptable manner towards his colleagues on a number of occasions over a period of time."

Nottinghamshire Police said it held the hearing behind closed doors because of "witness vulnerability" and refused to name the officer following the hearing or give details of the time period of the offences.

The man has now placed on the College of Policing's barred list.

