Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Glen Roe pointed a fake handgun at his victim's head during the "terrifying attack"

A man broke into a house and raped a woman at "gunpoint" in a "terrifying attack".

Police said Glen Roe smashed a ground floor window and climbed into the house in Worksop, Nottinghamshire, at about 04:00 on 2 August last year.

The 45-year-old pointed the handgun, which was fake, at the woman's head and said he would kill her and himself.

Roe was found guilty of two counts of rape and possession of an imitation firearm at Nottingham Crown Court.

Roe later told the woman he would not kill her but said he intended to have a shootout with officers, Nottinghamshire Police said.

The victim had been "terrified throughout" and believed the gun was real, although a police investigation later confirmed it was an imitation firearm.

Roe, of no fixed address, was also convicted of sexual assault and making threats to kill, and was warned by a judge he faces a lengthy prison sentence on 11 March.

Det Con Janet Percival said: "The attack left the victim extremely distressed and must have been absolutely terrifying for her.

"I hope the conviction will give her some comfort as Roe is likely to be locked up for a significant time."

