Image caption Dr Maria Al-Deiri now struggles to walk and speak

A doctor was left with "significant" disabilities after she was not given the right treatment in hospital following a stroke, a report has found.

Dr Maria Al-Deiri, a former consultant rheumatologist , had a stroke in July 2016.

She was taken to Nottingham City Hospital but was not given a treatment which would have alleviated her condition.

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust has apologised to the family.

A catalogue of errors contributed to what happened to Dr Al-Deiri, including poor decision-making and delays, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

She was taken by ambulance to the hospital's hyper acute stroke unit within the "golden hour" for giving thrombolysis, but it was not given.

A independent report, commissioned by the trust, found that Dr Al-Deiri's professional life had been "dramatically" affected by her stroke.

"She has significant disability and requires ongoing support and care in her daily life," it said.

"Dr Al-Deiri has been unable to continue in her chosen career and is now medically retired from the NHS."

Image caption Dr Khaled Amsha said the family would suffer for the rest of their lives

Another report by the Royal College of Physicians said she received "unsatisfactory" and "very poor" care.

Dr Al-Deiri, who struggles to walk, told the BBC she found speaking difficult. She had been employed at King's Mill Hospital, Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Her husband Dr Khaled Amsha, who is a full-time consultant physician, has become her primary carer and for their children.

He said: "It was a life-changing event; we are going to suffer for the rest of our lives. We're trying to normalise what's not normal."

Dr Keith Girling, medical director at NUH, said: "The external investigation into this tragic case found many shortcomings in the care provided to Dr Al-Deiri...

"On behalf of the trust, I reiterate my apologies for our failings and for the anguish and distress we caused Dr Al-Deiri and her family."

The case is still being investigated by the General Medical Council.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.