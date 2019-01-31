Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Shamol Miah, 33, approached his victim in Mansfield town centre in May

A man who pleaded guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl has been sentenced to nine years in prison.

Nottinghamshire Police said Shamol Miah, 33, approached his victim in the centre of Mansfield in May and they exchanged mobile numbers.

He arranged to pick her up from home at 04:00 after which he took her to a secluded spot and raped her in his car.

Miah, of Little Carter Lane, Mansfield, was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court.

Police said they used CCTV, phone and DNA evidence to track Miah as when it was reported to them he was only known as "Adam".

Det Insp Jamie Hill said: "Miah preyed on a very young and vulnerable girl and we are glad that he has been given a considerable prison sentence.

"No child should suffer sexual abuse and we encourage anyone with any concerns to come forward and report it to us."

Miah was also given a 10-year sexual harm prevention order and placed on the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

