Image copyright PA Image caption Alan Hardy took over as chairman of Notts County FC in 2017

The chairman and owner of Notts County Football Club has announced he is leaving Twitter after admitting posting an "inappropriate photo".

Alan Hardy has not said what the photograph was of and the post has since been removed.

He said it was an "honest mistake as a result of my camera roll being included in a screenshot".

"I tried to rectify the error by deleting the tweet as soon as I noticed," he added.

The Nottingham Post reported that he posted two screenshots of tweets from the same fan.

However, one screenshot appeared to show Mr Hardy's camera roll which featured an intimate picture.

Mr Hardy, who is also chairman and owner of Ilkeston Town Football Club, apologised and said it was time to leave Twitter for good.

He said: "Thank you to everyone who continues to support me through what has been a very difficult time. Later this evening I will be deleting my account as I feel this is in the best interests of the football club, my family and myself."

Mr Hardy took over as chairman of Notts County FC in 2017 and is also chief executive of office design firm Paragon Interiors and the owner of Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club.

In November 2018, he was banned from driving after admitting speeding at 77mph in a 40 zone.

