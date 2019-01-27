Image caption Police said there were about 15 people on the bus, and they were treated at the scene for minor injuries

Four teenagers have been arrested after a bus crashed into a house following a collision with a Ford Fiesta.

The teenagers - three men aged 18 and a boy aged 16 - were in the car involved in the crash in Radcliffe-on-Trent, Nottinghamshire, on Saturday night.

The car driver was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop prior to the collision but was not being pursued at the time, police said.

Bus passengers were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police said there were about 15 people on the bus in Main Road at about 23:30 GMT.

All four teenagers were also arrested on suspicion of possession of a bladed article and possession with intent to supply drugs.

Image caption The road was closed after the crash, but has since re-opened

The was closed following the crash. It has since been re-opened, but the house remains cordoned off while the damage is assessed.

Police are appealing for information.

