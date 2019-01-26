Image copyright Facebook Image caption Justine, Isabella and Harvey Collison all died in the fire

Funerals have been held for a woman and her two children who were killed in a house fire.

Justine Collison, 32, died in the blaze in Woodhill Road, Collingham, Nottinghamshire, along with Isabella, eight, and Harvey, five.

Her husband Gavin Collison, 34, suffered serious injuries in the fire, which happened on 15 December.

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said the cause is being investigated.

Mrs Collison died at the scene while Mr Collison, Harvey and Isabella were taken to hospital, where the children later died.

Their 53-year-old grandmother escaped unhurt.

Image copyright Arron Chown/PA Image caption Flowers were left outside the home in Woodhill Road following the fire

People gathered at St Mary Magdalene Church, in Newark, for a private ceremony earlier.

The family thanked those who sent messages and provided support.

Following their deaths, Isabella was described by Helen Richardson, her head teacher at John Blow Primary School, as "a kind and caring girl" who "adored" her brother. Mrs Richardson said Harvey was "a lovely, friendly child".

Local firefighters had said they were "totally devastated" by what happened.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.