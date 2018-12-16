Image caption A 34-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries following the fire

A five-year-old boy has died in hospital following a house fire in which a mother aged 33 and her eight-year-old daughter died on Saturday.

A 34-year-old man remains in hospital with serious injuries following the fire in Woodhill Road, Collingham, near Newark, Nottinghamshire.

A woman, aged 53, escaped unhurt. Police believe they were all members of the same family.

Emergency services were called to the fire about 07:00 GMT.

Ch Insp Rich Stapleford said: "Tragically a boy, five, who was rescued from the house and taken to hospital has died.

"This follows the news that a girl aged eight and a woman aged 33 died following the incident.

"Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, friends and the community of Collingham at this difficult time."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.