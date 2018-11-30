Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anna Thornton represented Great Britain at the World Rowing Championships this year

A British rower is in a coma in a US hospital after falling down some stairs.

Anna Thornton was hurt in the fall earlier this month in Seattle, Washington, where she is studying.

British Rowing confirmed she was in a "stable but serious condition" and are supporting her and her family.

The 21-year-old, from Nottingham, defended her double scull title at the World Under 23 Championships in July.

In a statement, the University of Washington said: "We have been closely monitoring the condition of Anna Thornton, a member of the UW women's rowing programme who is in a stable but serious condition with injuries resulting from an accident earlier this month.

'Pulling for her'

"At this time our focus is on supporting her, her family and teammates in any way possible. Anna's family has requested for their privacy to be respected at this time."

Yaz Farooq, the university's head women's rowing coach, said: "The thoughts and prayers of the Washington rowing community have been with Anna since her accident.

"Our team, staff and administrators are focused on doing everything we can to ensure she receives the best possible care. We all miss her dearly at the boathouse and every single one of us is pulling for her."

Miss Thornton started rowing at the Nottingham Rowing Club at the age of 12 and represented Team GB Juniors at the 2014 Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, China.

She is currently in her third year of studying public health at the University of Washington.

The statement from British Rowing added: "At this time our focus is on supporting her and her family in any way possible."

