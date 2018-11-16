Image caption It is thought a flare was set off inside the venue, police say

A music venue had to be evacuated after a flare or something similar was set off inside during a gig, police say.

A number of people were treated for minor injuries after the gig at Nottingham's Rock City with artist Lil Pump was disrupted.

Police were called at about 21:30 GMT to Talbot Street, with paramedics and fire crews also sent to the scene.

"The venue has been evacuated and officers are assisting with this to ensure public safety," police said.

"Our medical and fire colleagues are on scene and are treating a number of people for minor injuries."