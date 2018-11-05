Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption An explosion was heard at Nottingham's former cattle market after the fire broke out

A major fire has destroyed six business premises in a former cattle market.

Gas cylinders exploded after the blaze began in Nottingham's Cattle Market at about 18:00 GMT on Sunday.

One employee said there were "nothing but ashes" left of the bedding outlet where he worked.

Several other firms in the business estate have been disrupted, with an internet based reptile retailer having to undertake an emergency evacuation of animals.

The fire, which was tackled by 100 firefighters, was brought under control in the early hours of the morning but damping down is still under way.

Image copyright Debbie Crookes/Twitter Image caption Six businesses, including a fruit wholesalers and an army surplus store, have been badly affected

Nottingham Fire and Rescue Service said tackling the blaze was "a real challenge", with densely packed buildings, gas cylinders and a limited water supply.

Incident commander Bryn Coleman added: "The buildings are close together and it was a dynamic situation.

"Because of the amount of material involved in the buildings we had problems with the water pressure from the fire hydrants and had to use a high pressure pump to get water from the canal."

Mr Coleman confirmed they "had a conversation" with the owners of a military surplus store to confirm there was no ammunition involved.

Image caption Pockets of fire are still being damped down 12 hours after the fire started

A fruit and vegetable wholesaler and a bedroom furniture shop are among the businesses destroyed in the blaze.

Liam Fanning, a driver for Bed City, said: "There is nothing left, just ashes.

"There are about six steel stanchions left standing up and that's it, everything else has gone, it's devastated."

The only injury reported was one man who was reportedly bitten by a snake while moving livestock from the exotic pet business.

Georgina Wragg, who runs a fishmongers at the market, helped move the animals.

She said: "They have frogs, snakes and spiders and had to get the cages out.

"Some of the reptiles are massive, and one they had rescued recently, the size of two cats, it had to go across in a shopping trolley."

A number of other businesses in the Cattle Market, including Arthur Johnson and Sons Auctioneers and the 4am Cafe, have not been directly affected.

Roads are still closed in the area and shifts at a nearby Royal Mail distribution centre have been disrupted, affecting deliveries in parts of Nottingham.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

