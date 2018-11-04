Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Keyvan Ganji captured the fire as it raged through Nottingham Cattle Market

Firefighters are tackling a large fire in Nottingham, in the city's former cattle market.

Four buildings are on fire and an explosion was heard at Nottingham Cattle Market, off Meadow Lane, near Notts County football ground.

Residents near the site - now a business estate - have been asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

There are no reports of casualties and the fire service has urged people to avoid the area where possible.

Alan Hardy, chairman and owner of Notts County FC tweeted: "We are aware of a significant fire at the Cattle Market, near Meadow Lane, and reiterate the authorities' advice to avoid the area due to potential explosions. Please stay away and safe guys please."

Police and the ambulance service are also at the scene and people are being asked to avoid the area.

Nottingham Cattle Market has a number of businesses at the site including Arthur Johnson and Sons Auctioneers.

Livestock was last sold at the cattle market in January 1993, according to the company.

