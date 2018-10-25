Image caption Forest Park and Ride was closed while investigations took place

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murder over the death of a pedestrian hit by a car at a tram park and ride.

Omar Shafiq, 48, was killed in a crash at Forest Park and Ride in Forest Fields, Nottingham, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Marius Caraleanu, of Radford, has been charged with murder and failing to stop after a road collision in connection with the crash.

He is due to appear at at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Omar Shafiq's family said he was a "wonderful man that was loved"

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail.

A 23-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was earlier released without charge.

