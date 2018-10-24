Image caption Police said Woodvale residents were treated for breathing difficulties

A man has been arrested after a fire at a sheltered accommodation complex left residents in hospital.

Police said one man suffered non life-threatening injuries in the blaze at Woodvale, in Wollaton Vale, at 00:15 BST, which saw homes evacuated.

Other residents at the sheltered accommodation for over-55s were treated for breathing issues.

The force said it had received reports a man was in possession of a firearm, which turned out to be a BB gun.

