Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Christopher Pearson died in hospital following the argument on 18 February

A woman has been found guilty of killing her boyfriend during a row at a hot tub party.

Demi Harris found Christopher Pearson, 39, naked in the tub with two men and two women at their home in Hucknall on 18 February.

The pair had argued after he pulled her into the tub fully clothed, after she had complained about noise.

In a trial at Nottingham Crown Court, Harris, 21, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter.

The trial heard the pair had been out drinking when they invited some friends back to their house.

Harris went to bed "perfectly content" at about 01:00 GMT, but woke up and "shrieked with displeasure" when she saw the group in the tub.

Jurors were told Harris poured a "bleach-like substance" into the tub before the stabbing.

Harris then went back inside the house followed by a naked Mr Pearson. Their fight then went upstairs, where Harris claimed her partner threatened to kill her.

She previously told the court she grabbed the knife Mr Pearson kept on a bedside table "for protection" and only intended to "poke him" with it.

Image caption Harris "shrieked with displeasure" when she saw the group in the tub at their home

Police said they were contacted by the ambulance service at about 05:30 BST, reporting Mr Pearson had been stabbed a number of times in the stomach. He was taken to hospital where he later died.

Harris was stopped by officers as she was making her way to her mother's house soon after the ambulance arrived.

She has been released on bail and will be sentenced on 7 December.

