Image caption The Forest Park and Ride remains closed while investigations continue

Three people have been arrested following the death of a man who was hit by a car at a tram park and ride.

Police said they were called to Forest Park and Ride in Forest Fields, Nottingham at 00:30 BST on Tuesday.

The force said the man was taken to the city's QMC hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Three men, aged 18, 23 and 25, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in police custody.

Officers said the Park and Ride will stay closed while their investigations continue.

Nottingham's trams are unaffected by the closure.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.