Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The prison was described as "in crisis" by previous inspections

A troubled Nottinghamshire prison has "unquestionably improved" despite issues with drugs, a report has found.

HMP Ranby was described as "in crisis" in 2014 and "still not safe" in 2015, with the use of drugs highlighted.

However, HM Inspectorate of Prisons has found measures, such as the electronic scanning for drug impregnated mail, has seen progress.

While there are still problems, the report said the prison was "getting the basics right".

Ranby is a category C prison holding about 1,000 men.

Image copyright EPA Image caption While drugs like Spice can be solid, a liquid form can be soaked into paper

Concerns over violence and inmate deaths in 2014 led to inspectors say they felt it was in "danger of being overwhelmed with drugs".

In August, Ranby was one of 10 prisons earmarked for extra funding under a government drive to improve safety.

According to the latest report by inspectors: "The primary route into the prison of NPS [new psychoactive substances] and other substances was through impregnated letters - including false legal correspondence - cards and photographs.

"All incoming mail was electronically scanned for drugs and we were satisfied that the robust restrictions that applied when a test was positive were proportionate.

"Restrictions had also been discussed at the prisoner council where staff made efforts to allay any concerns over cross-contamination."

Chief Inspector of Prisons Peter Clarke said: "HMP Ranby had proven to be a difficult prison to run and still had many problems to fix.

"The key priority remained undoubtedly the continuing battle against drugs, which undermined everything.

"But that was not the whole picture. In our view the prison had unquestionably improved."

Michael Spurr, chief executive of Her Majesty's Prison & Probation Service, said: "I'm pleased that the chief inspector has highlighted the improvements achieved at Ranby, which are a credit to the governor and his staff.

"There remains more to do and we are taking firm action to reduce drug use and violence - particularly through improved detection, searching and perimeter security."

