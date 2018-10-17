Image copyright PA Image caption Leicester Crown Court heard doctors could not say for certain the injuries caused by Andrew Lewis were responsible for Paul O'Donnell's death

A Millwall football fan accused of killing a rival fan has had charges of manslaughter against him dropped.

Andrew Lewis admitted his part in a fight outside Nottingham Forest's City Ground on August 4 when Forest supporter Paul O'Donnell was punched.

Mr O'Donnell was found in a critical condition at his home two weeks later and died in hospital.

A court heard doctors could not say for certain the injuries caused by Lewis were responsible for the death.

Miranda Moore QC, prosecuting, told Leicester Crown Court that as a result, no evidence would be offered on the manslaughter charge and Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said he would be directing a not guilty verdict.

Lewis, 50, of Bromley, South London, is to be sentenced later at the same court for causing grievous bodily harm.

The match was won by the hosts 1-0 and had been brought forward by a day to avoid clashing with cricket at neighbouring Trent Bridge.

