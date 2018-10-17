Nottingham

Nottingham Forest fan death: Manslaughter charge dropped

  • 17 October 2018
Andrew Lewis Image copyright PA
Image caption Leicester Crown Court heard doctors could not say for certain the injuries caused by Andrew Lewis were responsible for Paul O'Donnell's death

A Millwall football fan accused of killing a rival fan has had charges of manslaughter against him dropped.

Andrew Lewis admitted his part in a fight outside Nottingham Forest's City Ground on August 4 when Forest supporter Paul O'Donnell was punched.

Mr O'Donnell was found in a critical condition at his home two weeks later and died in hospital.

A court heard doctors could not say for certain the injuries caused by Lewis were responsible for the death.

Miranda Moore QC, prosecuting, told Leicester Crown Court that as a result, no evidence would be offered on the manslaughter charge and Judge Gregory Dickinson QC said he would be directing a not guilty verdict.

Lewis, 50, of Bromley, South London, is to be sentenced later at the same court for causing grievous bodily harm.

The match was won by the hosts 1-0 and had been brought forward by a day to avoid clashing with cricket at neighbouring Trent Bridge.

