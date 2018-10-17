Unidentified body found in Nottinghamshire car fire
- 17 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An unidentified body has been found inside a burning car on a residential street, police have said.
The car was found alight in Garden City, a no-through road in the Carlton area of Nottinghamshire, just before 02:00 BST on Wednesday.
Fire crews discovered the body in the vehicle and notified police, who have cordoned off an area of lock-up garages to the rear of the road.
Nottinghamshire Police is treating the death as unexplained.