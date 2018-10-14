Image copyright PA Image caption Nottingham Prison is just north of the city centre and holds about 1,060 inmates

An inmate has died at a prison criticised for its "tragic and appalling" death rate.

Robert Frejus, 29, died on Tuesday at HMP Nottingham, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) confirmed.

A cause of death has not been revealed, but a spokesman said the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman would investigate.

In May, the chief inspector of prisons reported a "dangerous" and "disrespectful" environment at the Category B jail.

A statement from the ministry on Mr Frejus' death said its thoughts were with his family and friends.



His death is the latest in a string of fatalities at the jail.

In July, inmate Ferencz-Rudolf Pusok, 28, was charged with murder following the death of a fellow prisoner 43-year-old Brett Lowe.

There have been eight self-inflicted deaths at the facility since 2016, including four in as many weeks last year.

Chief inspector of prisons Peter Clarke said inmates might have taken their own lives because they could no longer face life at the "drug-ridden jail".

In January, Mr Clarke issued the MoJ with an urgent notification letter, demanding action within 28 days.

The move led to Justice Secretary David Gauke publishing an action plan.

The MoJ said it had made improvements to the prison, including recruiting more prison officers to improve safety and tackle drugs.

The Prison Officers' Association said the prison appeared to be "struggling to maintain law and order".

