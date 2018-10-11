Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Dwain West and Nathan Whyler broke into houses and robbed the occupants

Two men who went on a robbery spree in which police officers and a police dog were knifed have been jailed.

Dwain West, 26 and Nathan Whyler, 30, were cornered after the stolen car they were driving overturned in Top Valley, Nottinghamshire, on 15 March.

West used a knife to slash the hands and faces of two officers and repeatedly stab police dog Quantum.

West was jailed for 15 years and Whyler for 12 years at Nottingham Crown Court.

Police said West, of Pedmore Valley, Bestwood, and Whyler, of Ridgeway Walk, Bestwood, started the spree at 03:25 GMT a property in Wallan Street, Nottingham.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police dog Quantum was repeatedly stabbed

They broke into three different rooms, bound their victims up with tape, assaulted them and threatened them at knifepoint before stealing wallets, bank cards, tablet devices, cash and mobile phones.

One was left in a critical condition in hospital after being stabbed in his chest. Another needed hospital treatment having suffered a gash to his head when hit with a metal pole.

Thirty minutes later, West attacked a man on Northdown Road, threatening him with a knife and stealing his phone, watch, bag and cigarettes, police said.

At 06:45, the pair reunited and broke into a home in Meadow Rise and threatened the couple inside with a knife.

Whyler and West tied them up with cords and tape before stealing cash, mobile phones and the BMW, which they later crashed.

Return to duty

Both admitted three robberies, attempted robbery and aggravated vehicle taking.

West pleaded guilty to additional counts of robbery, wounding/inflicting grievous bodily harm, threatening another with an offensive weapon, assault with intent to resist or prevent lawful apprehension, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and criminal damage.

West was disqualified from driving for 11-and-a-half years, Whyler for seven years.

West was sentenced to an additional four years on extended licence.

Police dog Quantum, whose injuries prompted calls for more legal protection of police animals, returned to duty in July.

