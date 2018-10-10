Image copyright Warner Bros Image caption Hammond modelled his make-up on Jack Nicholson and appeared in court with green hair

A self-styled Joker lookalike shouted "I will kill today" as he was jailed for a string of offences.

Damien Hammond, 29, is widely recognised around Nottingham for donning make-up and costumes modelled on the comic book villain.

As he was led from the dock, he threatened to stab inmates and prison officers once in jail.

Hammond, who previously admitted threatening behaviour, was given an 11-week sentence for eight charges.

Appearing at Nottingham Magistrates' Court with bright green hair, Hammond, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to criminal damage and obstructing a police officer.

'See what you have done'

He also admitted disorderly conduct for waving a gun-shaped cigarette lighter while standing among traffic.

Hammond had been calm throughout the hearing, even giving a thumbs-up when his make-up was described as representing the Jack Nicholson version of Batman's nemesis.

But when presiding magistrate Dr Janet Ellis said he would be going to prison, Hammond reacted with anger.

He shouted from the dock: "Send me to prison, I don't care."

"See what you have done, I will kill today!" he added.

He was told he must also serve an 18-week sentence which had previously been suspended, and made the subject of a three-year behaviour order banning him from areas of central Nottingham.