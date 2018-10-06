One dead and one critically injured on M1

Image copyright Google Image caption The pair were found near Junction 21a on the M1

One person has died and another is in a critical condition after they were found injured on the M1.

Leicestershire Police, who were called to Junctions 21 and 21A of the motorway at 14:10 BST, said it was not believed that any vehicles were involved.

Both carriageways were closed for a short time to allow the air ambulance to land.

Those travelling to the area were advised to seek an another route.

