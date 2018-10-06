One dead and one critically injured on M1
- 6 October 2018
One person has died and another is in a critical condition after they were found injured on the M1.
Leicestershire Police, who were called to Junctions 21 and 21A of the motorway at 14:10 BST, said it was not believed that any vehicles were involved.
Both carriageways were closed for a short time to allow the air ambulance to land.
Those travelling to the area were advised to seek an another route.
