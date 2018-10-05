Image caption D6 told the inquiry he had spent three years trying to access his records and only received them shortly before the inquiry started

A man who was abused over a number of years has criticised the authority that was in charge of his care.

The man known as D6, now in his 20s, told an inquiry he was moved around the country but left in the care of Nottingham City Council.

He criticised the authority after a man who was the subject of "multiple allegations" of abuse was allowed to foster him and later abuse him.

The witness also urged the inquiry not to accept the council's recent apology.

"It's not been done from the point of sincerity or empathy, it's purely reputation management," he told the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA).

"I have lived under the city council all my life - everything in my life, every tragedy, every catastrophe, was directly related to the city council's conduct."

D6 told the inquiry he was born into "a chaotic, neglected and abusive" household in Nottingham.

After members of his family were arrested and later jailed for a serious crime, he said he and other young siblings were "effectively left homeless" by Nottingham City Council's social services.

Eventually he was moved to a foster home in Yorkshire, but was still in the care of the city council.

D6 said his foster father was physically and psychologically abusive, and despite reports over his behaviour, he moved the family to the Isle of Wight, where D6 was sexually abused.

"Multiple allegations had been made against this man from children in his care, and from relatives," he said.

"Decisions were made very quickly without due investigation to drop those investigations due to the lack of professional oversight at the agency he worked for."

Image copyright PA Image caption The inquiry chairwoman, Prof Alexis Jay, said she and the panel were "deeply moved" by D6's evidence

D6 said he was removed from the care after police raided their home and arrested the foster father, which the inquiry heard stemmed from allegations made by former foster children.

He said the city council declined to investigate his case because he "wasn't currently being abused", and described the closure of a police investigation into his abuse as "aggravating".

The inquiry continues.

