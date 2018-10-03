Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Andris Logins was in his 20s when he abused children at Beechwood Community Home

Children sexually abused in the Nottinghamshire care system were "not believed", an inquiry has heard.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) heard 343 people reported sexual abuse in the county.

Andris Logins, who worked at Beechwood Community Home in Mapperley, was jailed after a trial in 2016 after one victim gave evidence against him.

She told the inquiry she was moved to a different home when Logins was caught abusing her by another child.

Nottingham City and Nottinghamshire County councils have apologised to the victims of abuse.

The victim, now in her 40s, from Nottingham, told IICSA, led by Prof Alexis Jay, Logins groomed her before sexually assaulting her on several occasions.

The woman said she ran away fearing punishment after the fellow resident caught Logins abusing her.

She said she later returned and was told the issue was "being dealt with", but was moved to a different home weeks later.

The woman said she suffered for years before she was approached by police investigating Logins, and called for councils to provide free counselling to victims.

"Public apologies are of little comfort," she said.

Image caption Witnesses called for the remaining buildings of Beechwood Community Home to be demolished

Another victim, also from Nottingham, was housed at Beechwood in the 2000s.

He said he reported an attempted sexual assault by a fellow inmate, but it "was like talking to a brick wall".

"It's like I never told them," he said.

The victim said he declined to report it to police because he was told he would be moved.

He added that he later tried to make a criminal complaint, but was told there was "nothing we can do" by Nottinghamshire Police.

A woman, now in her 50s, told IICSA said she was abused by her foster father.

She said people "always assumed me to be a liar" having come through the care system.

The inquiry continues...

