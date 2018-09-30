Image copyright Google Image caption The market square hosts a large number of stalls every Saturday

A council worker who tackled a man who had just robbed a Nottinghamshire jewellers has been praised by police.

Three armed men smashed the front door and threatened staff at Stanley Hunt Jewellers in Market Place, Retford, on Saturday afternoon.

The worker, who has not been named, was clearing market stalls but managed to pin down the man until police arrived.

Officers described his actions as "brave" and confirmed a crowbar and jewellery had been found in the street.

Police confirmed the gang had a hammer, crowbar and baseball bat but said no-one was hurt in the robbery.

A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the robbery.

The two other men fled in a green Vauxhall Astra and police have appealed for witnesses.

Det Insp Kim Binns, said: "I'd like to thank the brave member of the public who detained a man in connection with the incident, as well as the witnesses who have already come forward."