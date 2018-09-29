Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police said Lea Anderson was a "habitual knife carrier"

A man has been jailed for attacking a student with a kitchen knife in a Nottingham street leaving him with only a 1% chance of survival.

The 20-year-old victim was stabbed twice in Albert Grove, Lenton, on 1 November and spent three months in intensive care.

His attacker Lea Anderson, 22, of Albert Grove, was jailed for 11 years at Nottingham Crown Court.

Police found two knives "Blu-tacked" to his bedroom wall when he was arrested.

Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption The court was shown pictures of knives stuck to Anderson's bedroom wall

The court heard the victim, who has asked not to be identified, was returning home from a Halloween party when he got into a scuffle with Anderson, leaving the 20-year-old with stab wounds to his chest and to his side.

He has been left with type 1 diabetes and a significantly reduced immune system after his spleen had to be completely removed.

The architecture student, who was in his second year at the University of Nottingham, said his life had "changed forever".

He said after the verdict: "As far as I know he stabbed me for no reason on the street and there was a 99% chance I would die."

Judge Rosalind Coe QC told Anderson: "I've seen the permanent and life-changing consequences of your conduct. The victim overcame odds of just 1% to survive, otherwise you would be facing murder charges.

"You were unprovoked and carrying a knife."

The court was told Anderson, who had already admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, had suffered childhood abuse and neglect, and had various mental health issues.

He was given an additional four months for affray.

The victim's father said the sentence was not long enough considering the injuries his son had suffered.

Det Insp Ed Cook, who led the investigation, said: "The fact Anderson had knives Blu-tacked to his bedroom wall for easy access shows he was a habitual knife carrier.

"And when people regularly carry knives it is only a matter of time before someone gets hurt."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.