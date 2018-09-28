Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Marian Caliman said 'I'm going to kill you' moments before stabbing Faye Caliman, the court heard

A killer husband who filmed his wife's last moments before stabbing her to death has been given a life sentence.

Marian Caliman, 32, recorded himself slapping and verbally abusing Faye Caliman, 30, as she cowered on a sofa at their home.

Moments after filming the video, in which he could be heard saying "I'm going to kill you", Caliman stabbed his wife 12 times.

He admitted murder and was ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years in jail.

Image copyright Frances McShane Image caption The three 'beautiful' daughters of Faye Caliman, 30, 'now face life without their mother'

Mother-of-three Mrs Caliman was pronounced dead at the scene in Millbank Place, Bestwood Village, Nottingham.

The couple's daughter, aged two, was found upstairs when police arrived, the court was told.

Glyn Street, the partner of Mrs Caliman's mother, said Caliman exposed Faye, 30, to a "gradual increase of abuse".

This resulted in her "brutal, cold and intentional murder, leaving behind loved ones and, most of all, her three beautiful girls who will now face life without their mother".

He added: "Justice for Faye has been done. It won't bring her back but hopefully this will increase awareness and help to stop the increase in deaths occurring from domestic abuse."

'Cold anger'

Judge John Burgess, who spoke to Caliman via a Romanian translator, told him he was satisfied his "intention was to kill her".

"Following some sort of argument, you told her you would kill her and you did," the judge said.

"This was a man behaving, not in hot rage, but in cold anger. There was a coldness about the way you treated her."

There was no reaction from Caliman as he was sentenced.

Det Insp Becky Hodgman said: "Domestic abuse affects many families and victims often feel trapped and find it difficult to tell people because of fears of the consequences of doing so. But people should never suffer in silence."

She encouraged domestic abuse victims to contact police for protection and support.

