Image copyright Bassetlaw District Council Image caption Traces of the Pilgrim Fathers' story are to be found across the Nottinghamshire/Yorkshire border

New light is to be shed on the Pilgrim Fathers' Nottinghamshire origins thanks to more than £750,000 of funding.

The Pilgrim Roots project is part of celebrations to mark 400 years since the religious pioneers landed in North America in 1620.

The money means a new gallery at Retford's Bassetlaw Museum, information boards at key locations and two education officers.

Officials said they were aiming to boost visitor numbers to the area.

Image copyright Bassetlaw District Council Image caption A dedicated gallery is designed to bring the story to life

The Pilgrim Fathers were a group of settlers who set up the first permanent colony in New England.

A third of the 100 or so who sailed were religious radicals seeking to escape restrictions on their activities.

The villages of Scrooby, Austerfield and Retford were where some of the leaders of these radicals lived and worshipped.

Image copyright Bassetlaw District Council Image caption The council hope the investment will boost visitor numbers in villages and churches

Jo White, deputy leader at Bassetlaw District Council, said they were "thrilled" to get the £776,000 funding, made of £450,000 from the lottery and the rest from local sources.

"At last we will have a fully staffed gallery dedicated to the Pilgrim story, from where we can signpost visitors around Retford on a mini-Pilgrim trail including St Swithuns and the Pilgrim Room at Retford Hub and then on to the surrounding villages.

"This visitor experience is going to be greatly improved and will be a positive impact on our visitor economy. It will attract many new visitors to our area and gives US descendants who have previously visited a reason to return," she said.

Mayflower 400 will see a 18-month calendar of events, starting Pilgrims Gallery in Retford in spring.

Other activities include a lecture series, festivals, touring exhibitions, photography and short story competitions, music and drama.