Image copyright The Hatton family Image caption Anthony Hatton was seen 'legging it across the road' by a friend of the family, who took him straight home to his parents, Kayleigh and Daniel

Ofsted has probed a nursery where a toddler managed to escape onto a busy road.

Daniel Hatton said his son Anthony, two, got past eight staff members, through a locked child gate, past two classrooms and through locked doors.

He was spotted "legging it across the road" outside Wollaton Village Day Nursery in Eastwood, Nottingham, and rescued by a family friend.

The nursery said it has since reviewed procedures.

'No explanation'

Mr Hatton said his wife Kayleigh dropped Anthony off with staff at 09:00 BST on Monday.

But within five minutes, Anthony had escaped, he said.

"They did not know he had got out. They have not been able to offer any explanation," he said.

"It's a weird feeling," he said. "We were not given bad news - he was brought home safe and sound.

'Forever nervous'

"It's the what-ifs. If he had run in front of a car, if a stranger had picked him up - it could have been anything."

Mr Hatton said the couple, who are both 25, had decided not to send Anthony back to the nursery.

The Network Rail worker said: "We are forever going to be nervous putting Anthony with someone else."

Image copyright Google Image caption Neighbour Laura Smith said Anthony was in the middle of the road when she grabbed him after he escaped from nursery

Laura Smith, a neighbour of the Hattons, said she saw Anthony run across the road just after a car passed and "grabbed him so he did not get run over".

"I have never been so scared in my life - it is quite a busy road and some cars go down... so fast," the 28-year-old added.

An Ofsted spokesman confirmed it received a complaint and had "been in contact with the nursery about the issues raised".

Karen Oliver, from the nursery, said: "Following what could have been an extremely serious safety breach, an extensive review of our drop-off and collection procedures has taken place.

"Our children's safety is our paramount concern at all times and we have worked closely with the parents concerned to satisfy them that such an event can't happen again."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.