Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Police described Rack as a "dangerous man" and said he showed no remorse during the investigation

A man who sexually abused a 12-year-old boy and made a 170-page paedophile manual has been jailed.

Adam Rack abused the boy over a two-year period and made the "step-by-step guide" on how to sexually abuse children.

The 24-year-old was caught after he tried to upload indecent images online and officers found hundreds of pictures and videos on his laptops and phones.

He was sentenced to four years in jail and three years on extended licence.

Rack, of Heathfield Way, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to 12 child sex offences at an earlier hearing and was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday.

They included engaging in sexual activity with a child, making and distributing indecent images, and possession of a paedophile manual.

Det Con Andrew Taylor praised Rack's 12-year-old victim for his "immense bravery" in speaking to Nottingham Police, which he said helped the force gather "an overwhelming amount of evidence".

He added: "The sheer volume of indecent images and videos that Rack had collected really highlights what a dangerous man he is."

