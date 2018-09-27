Image caption Mariam Moustafa was an engineering student at Nottingham College

Two teenage girls have pleaded guilty to affray in relation to the death of an Egyptian student following a city centre attack at a bus stop.

Mariam Moustafa, 18, was left in a coma after the attack in Nottingham on 20 February, and died of a stroke three weeks later.

A total of six teenage girls appeared at Nottingham Magistrates' Court charged with affray.

The other four either pleaded not guilty or did not indicate a plea.

The offence relates to an incident in Upper Parliament Street, where threatening or unlawful violence was allegedly used towards Miss Moustafa, causing her to fear for her safety.

A 17-year-old girl and 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty

A 17-year-old girl pleaded not guilty

Mariah Fraser, 19, a 17-year-old and a 15-year-old did not indicate a plea

All but one of the teenagers could not be named for legal reasons.

The pair who pleaded guilty will be sentenced at Nottingham Youth Court on 26 October.

The other teenagers will appear at Nottingham Crown Court on 25 October. All were granted unconditional bail.

Miss Moustafa was attacked before she boarded a bus and while she was on board.

She was buried in Cairo, Egypt, in May following a memorial service in Nottingham which was attended by hundreds of mourners.

