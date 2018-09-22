Image copyright Nottinghamshire Police Image caption Zaher Bashir sentenced to 10 and a half years in jail at Nottingham Crown Court

A man who drove into his ex-wife and attacked her with a knife has been jailed, at Nottingham Crown Court.

Zaher Bashir, 41, attacked his former partner on 1 April before passers by intervened to help her, police said.

The victim suffered a large cut to her cheek, and her daughter, who was in a car with her, sustained hand cuts as she tried to protect her mother, officers said.

Bashir was sentenced to 10 and a half years in jail.

Bashir, of Berridge Road Central, Nottingham, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, actual bodily harm, dangerous driving and breaching a restraining order.

'Brave intervention'

Police said he drove into the car his ex-wife and step-daughter were in, got out, smashed their car's passenger window and after his ex-partner got out, he attacked her with a knife and drove into her twice.

It happened in Hucknall Road, Nottingham.

Det Con Glenn Finbow said: "This was a shocking and savage attack which, without the brave intervention of the members of the public, could have easily resulted in fatal consequences.

"Obviously we would not encourage anyone to intervene in this sort of situation and potentially put themselves in danger.

"However, it would be remiss of me not to acknowledge the bravery of those members of the public."

Bashir was also given a restraining order, a six-and-a-half year driving ban, and was ordered to take an extended re-test.

